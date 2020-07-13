Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,027,000 after purchasing an additional 411,478 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.18. 502,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,575,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

