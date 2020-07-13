Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,027,000 after purchasing an additional 411,478 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:MO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.18. 502,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,575,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.
