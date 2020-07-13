Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. 17,913,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,469,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

