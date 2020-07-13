Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.89. 204,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,582. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

