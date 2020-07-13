Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 9,358 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 100,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 447,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 35,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $35.21. 53,508,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

