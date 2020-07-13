Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 54,551 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.52.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,075,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

