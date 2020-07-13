Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 17,421 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 134,007.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,370,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,927. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

