Sociall Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Sociall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. Sociall has a total market cap of $464,139.75 and approximately $27.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

