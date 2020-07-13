Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN opened at $38.51 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,060 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,579.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.