SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $11.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. UBS Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

In other SmileDirectClub news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 366.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 27.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 203,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,708. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.70.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

