Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Smart Global alerts:

SGH opened at $27.97 on Friday. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Smart Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Smart Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Smart Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 1,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.