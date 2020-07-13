SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut SLM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in SLM by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,595,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after buying an additional 165,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SLM by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,203 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 27.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,429,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,894 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,147,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,776,000 after purchasing an additional 521,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SLM by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,592,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,830,000 after acquiring an additional 848,326 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.