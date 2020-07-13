Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.54.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

SKX stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.