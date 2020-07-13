SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $1,602,000.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

On Friday, June 19th, Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,652,100.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $108.11 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.80. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,455,000 after buying an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,384,000 after buying an additional 125,334 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,870,000 after buying an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.