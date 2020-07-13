Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Hits $1.29 on Top Exchanges

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.04925978 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

SAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

