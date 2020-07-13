Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
SLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 124.92 and a beta of -0.13. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $944,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,827,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,948,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,080. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
