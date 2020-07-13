Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 124.92 and a beta of -0.13. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 25.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $944,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,827,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,948,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,080. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

