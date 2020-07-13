Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.61. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $538,640.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,933,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. White purchased 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. Insiders bought 123,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 44.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

