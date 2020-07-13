Simplex Trading LLC Sells 54,178 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,178 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19,772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

