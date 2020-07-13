Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,748 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SPXS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,864,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,149,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

