Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 96,012 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 48,006.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,012 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.96. 3,828,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,863,758. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.