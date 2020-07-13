Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 908,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 503,890 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,239,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,831,000. Finally, Probabilities Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,996,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. 1,462,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,912,037. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

