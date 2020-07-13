Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,716,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,862,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,302,000 after buying an additional 359,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after buying an additional 472,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after buying an additional 383,773 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.56. 2,829,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,907. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94.

