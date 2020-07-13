Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 658,697 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 658,697 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Simplex Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $31,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,216,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144,583.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,788 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,241,000 after buying an additional 568,239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.10. 2,790,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,434,195. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

