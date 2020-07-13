Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stake Boosted by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,545 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Simmons First National by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 162.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518,680.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.18. 523,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.97. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

