Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG) traded down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 165,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 450% from the average session volume of 30,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 42 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

