Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.63 ($89.47).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

WAF traded up €1.02 ($1.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €91.92 ($103.28). The stock had a trading volume of 102,997 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.45. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($172.13).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

