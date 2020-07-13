Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.63 ($89.47).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

WAF traded up €1.02 ($1.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €91.92 ($103.28). The stock had a trading volume of 102,997 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.45. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($172.13).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

