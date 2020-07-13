Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.86.

Several research analysts have commented on SIA shares. Laurentian upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.23. The company had a trading volume of 145,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.21. The firm has a market cap of $606.03 million and a PE ratio of 137.58. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$166.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 1,409.09%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

