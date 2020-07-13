Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,067.47

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,067.47 and last traded at $1,066.15, with a volume of 400205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,031.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $700.75.

The company has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -889.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $847.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 20.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

