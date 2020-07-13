Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,067.47

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,067.47 and last traded at $1,066.15, with a volume of 400205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,031.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $700.75.
The company has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -889.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $847.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.79.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 20.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.