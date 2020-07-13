ShipChain (SHIP) Price Down 3.2% This Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $329,941.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShipChain has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.04926893 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053897 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033694 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017329 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

