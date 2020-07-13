SelfSell (SSC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $34,005.83 and $3,445.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SelfSell

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

