Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $4,984,877.76 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $4,984,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total value of $4,235,779.44.

On Friday, May 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.01, for a total value of $4,584,276.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $174.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.87. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Cfra boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,249,000 after buying an additional 209,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after buying an additional 1,201,388 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,919,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,645,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,001,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

