Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.00

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 7989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

SA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 889.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

