Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,996,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,904 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,695,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,948,000 after purchasing an additional 617,898 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,942,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,802,000 after buying an additional 1,563,233 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,092,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,166,000 after buying an additional 816,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,342,000 after buying an additional 1,150,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,775. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11.

