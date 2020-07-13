Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,069 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 3.6% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.06. 8,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,728. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

