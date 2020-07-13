SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $340.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.13.

SBA Communications stock opened at $304.42 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $323.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,804.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.07.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $119,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total transaction of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,957,183. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10,100.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in SBA Communications by 18.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SBA Communications by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

