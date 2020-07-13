Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 306 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEAR. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 441.8% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 142,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 153,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 264,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.99. 502,288 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

