Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 2,973 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 230,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.06. 79,479,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,137,112. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

