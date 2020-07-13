Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.