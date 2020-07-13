Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 138,834 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 480,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $34.65. 173,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.