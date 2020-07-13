Sage Capital Advisors llc Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.