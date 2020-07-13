Sabal Trust CO Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.4% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.21. 53,508,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

