Sabal Trust CO Has $350,000 Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Welltower were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,232,000 after buying an additional 350,859 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,962,000 after acquiring an additional 421,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,564,000 after acquiring an additional 718,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,388,000 after purchasing an additional 415,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. 2,452,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.23.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

