Sabal Trust CO Has $2.46 Million Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,959 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,013,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.