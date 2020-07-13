Sabal Trust CO Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.66. 19,983,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.