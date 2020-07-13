Sabal Trust CO Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 576,122 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 44,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 88,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 81,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,136,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

