Sabal Trust CO Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,913,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,469,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

