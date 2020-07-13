Sabal Trust CO Acquires 35,552 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,552 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of USB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 493,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

