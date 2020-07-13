RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

RYB Education stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.22. RYB Education has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RYB Education will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of RYB Education worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

