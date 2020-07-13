RVW Wealth LLC Sells 150,829 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,829 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.59% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 122,540 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

AVEM traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.39. 5,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,504. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55.

