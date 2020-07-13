RVW Wealth LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 58.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,662 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

JPST remained flat at $$50.75 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,425 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

