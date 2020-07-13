RVW Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 217,922 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,006,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 1,274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 92,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 85,502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

NURE traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

